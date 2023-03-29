News24.com | McTominay steals the show as Scotland stun Spain in Euro 2024 qualifier
Scott McTominay scored twice as Scotland stunned Spain 2-0 at Hampden Park on Tuesday to continue a perfect start to Euro 2024 qualifying.Full Article
Steve Clarke produced the standout night of his Hampden reign as Scotland blasted Group A wide open with famous win over..
Ryan Christie and Scott McTominay are backed in our squad selector to start in place of Stuart Armstrong and Ryan Jack for Scotland..