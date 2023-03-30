The next Tottenham manager market will be an interesting one to watch over the final weeks of the 2022/23 Premier League campaign after Antonio Conte's exit at the weekendFull Article
Next Tottenham manager: Odds slashed on Julian Nagelsmann to replace Antonio Conte
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Daniel Levy told next Tottenham manager and it's not Mauricio Pochettino or Julian Nagelsmann
Football.london
Tottenham news: Daniel Levy faces a testing few months in search for a new Spurs manager and a new name has been suggested as a..
Advertisement
More coverage
Tottenham's next manager stance, the Julian Nagelsmann decision and Cristian Stellini's big task
Football.london
It's time for a Tottenham Hotspur Q&A with our Spurs correspondent Alasdair Gold in the wake of Antonio Conte's exit from the club