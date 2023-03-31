Man City v Liverpool: Danny Murphy on Jurgen Klopp's big week
Published
MOTD pundit Danny Murphy says his old club Liverpool can be confident about playing Manchester City, Chelsea and Arsenal in the space of eight days.Full Article
