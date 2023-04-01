Chelsea host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Saturday, so we simulated the clash to predict the final scoreFull Article
We simulated Chelsea vs Aston Villa to get a Premier League score prediction
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Chelsea make major Graham Potter sacking decision ahead of key Liverpool Premier League clash
Football.london
Chelsea news: Graham Potter has come under increasing pressure after Chelsea's 2-0 defeat to Aston Villa
'High class' - National media verdict on Aston Villa win at Chelsea
Sutton Coldfield Observer
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League is Back | Why Potter needs to be careful with Mudryk | Chelsea vs Aston Villa Preview
Rumble
THE PREMIER LEAGUE IS BACK!!! and this is my aston villa vs. Chelsea Preview. I talk about what I think Graham potters tactics..