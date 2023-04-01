Listen to radio commentary and follow text updates as Glasgow Warriors and Dragons meet in the European Rugby Challenge Cup round of 16.Full Article
European Rugby Challenge Cup: Glasgow Warriors v Dragons
Glasgow beat Lions to reach first European semi
BBC Sport
Glasgow Warriors made history as they overcame Lions in the Challenge Cup to reach their first European semi-final.
Five-try Matthews helps Glasgow thump Dragons
BBC Sport
Johnny Matthews became the first player in Glasgow Warriors' history to score five tries in a match as they hammer Dragons in the..