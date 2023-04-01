Arsenal dispatched visitors Leeds United 4-1 at the Emirates to extend their Premier League lead back to eight points just hours after watching rivals Manchester City dismantle LiverpoolFull Article
Three things Mikel Arteta got right as Arsenal maintain lead over Man City with Leeds win
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
What Arsenal players and Mikel Arteta did to Gabriel Jesus after Man City response vs Leeds
Football.london
Gabriel Jesus was signed from Manchester City last summer in a £45million deal and has been a revelation in Arsenal's attack this..
Advertisement
More coverage
Three ways Arsenal can line up against Leeds as Mikel Arteta faces Bukayo Saka injury concern
Arsenal will resume their Premier League title race with Manchester City following the international break with a tricky fixture..
Football.london