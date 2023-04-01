NCAA men's Final Four live updates: San Diego State vs. Florida Atlantic, UConn vs. Miami
Published
Houston is the site of the men's Final Four this weekend, with FAU vs. SDSU and UConn vs. Miami setting the table.
Published
Houston is the site of the men's Final Four this weekend, with FAU vs. SDSU and UConn vs. Miami setting the table.
It will be UConn versus San Diego State to determine the men's college basketball national champion. The Huskies defeated the..
Lamont Butler of the San Diego State Aztecs hit a game-winning shot as the clock expired to defeat the Florida Atlantic Owls,..