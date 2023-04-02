George Russell's dreams of winning the Australian Grand Prix went up in flames as his car caught fire following a red flag that ruined his strategy in MelbourneFull Article
George Russell's Mercedes in flames at Australian GP as Lewis Hamilton team-mate out
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Max Verstappen Wins a Chaotic Australian Grand Prix, Hamilton on Podium
autoevolution
Max Verstappen triumphed in a chaotic and thrilling Australian Grand Prix, where he battled the Mercedes drivers, dodged multiple..