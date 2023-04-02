West Ham United will look to move out of the Premier League’s relegation zone when they take on Southampton at the London Stadium on Sunday afternoon (2:00pm kick-off)Full Article
West Ham vs Southampton LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
England U21s vs France U21s LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
football.london's live coverage of England U21s vs France U21s at Leicester City's King Power Stadium as Lee Carsley's men play the..
Football.london