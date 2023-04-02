LSU women dominate Iowa, win first NCAA basketball championship
Published
LSU's Jasmine Carson scored 22 points off the bench as the third-seeded Tigers rolled to a 102-85 win over tournament darling Iowa and Caitlin Clark.
Published
LSU's Jasmine Carson scored 22 points off the bench as the third-seeded Tigers rolled to a 102-85 win over tournament darling Iowa and Caitlin Clark.
LSU made history on Sunday when it defeated Iowa to win the program’s first women’s basketball national championship.
ViewThe Final Four for the NCAA Women’s Basketball Tournament is set, and unlike the men’s tournament, a few favorites actually..
LSU is going to the women's national championship game for the first time, beating top-seeded Virginia Tech 79-72 in a national..