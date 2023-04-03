Brendan Rodgers and Graham Potter exit on same day - MOTD2 reaction
Published
Alan Shearer, Danny Murphy and Mark Chapman react to the departures of Brendan Rodgers from Leicester City and Graham Potter from Chelsea.Full Article
