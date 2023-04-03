Masters 2023: McIlroy hopes adopting Woods' 'discipline' can win him first Masters
Published
Rory McIlroy says picking the brain of five-time winner Tiger Woods has impressed upon him the importance of the correct Masters game plan.Full Article
Published
Rory McIlroy says picking the brain of five-time winner Tiger Woods has impressed upon him the importance of the correct Masters game plan.Full Article
Tiger Woods certainly knows his way around Augusta National so I was glad to hear Rory McIlroy say that he plans to take a leaf out..