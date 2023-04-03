Managerless Tottenham are reeling and chairman Daniel Levy needs some assistance, but while Harry Kane bangs in goals on the pitch, will he be up for staying and signing a new deal?Full Article
Harry Kane can choose to help under-fire Daniel Levy stabilise Spurs - or put the boot in
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham news: Graham Potter gives Daniel Levy major Spurs decision as Harry Kane claim made
Tottenham news: Catch all the latest Tottenham news including updates on the search for a new manager after Graham Potter's sacking..
Football.london