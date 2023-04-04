Texas Rangers' Josh Smith taken to hospital after getting hit in face with pitch
The Texas Rangers' Josh Smith was taken to a local hospital after being hit in the face by a pitch against the Baltimore Orioles on Monday night
Smith walked off under his own power, but appeared to be struck in the jaw
Rangers outfielder Josh Smith was taken to an area hospital for further testing after he was hit in the face by a pitch Monday..