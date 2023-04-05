James Maddison has warranted a move to one of the top Premier League sides for a while now as he continues to impress for Leicester CityFull Article
James Maddison price tag revealed as Tottenham find transfer leverage over Leicester City
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Leicester City star James Maddison 'informed' of Liverpool and Tottenham transfer stance
Leicester Mercury
Latest Leicester City transfer news from LeicestershireLive as Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly declare their interest in James..