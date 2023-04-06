Aston Villa predicted XI vs Nottingham Forest as Unai Emery makes two changes
Published
Unai Emery’s men have eyes on making it four wins on the spin this weekend when relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest rock up at Villa Park.Full Article
Published
Unai Emery’s men have eyes on making it four wins on the spin this weekend when relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest rock up at Villa Park.Full Article
Nottingham Forest news from NottinghamshireLive as Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery gives his reaction to victory over the Reds
We’re live inside Villa Park with Unai Emery and his players set for a rapturous welcome back given the performances at Chelsea..