Watch the best shots from day one of the 2023 Masters, featuring last year's champion Scottie Scheffler and joint leaders Jon Rahm and Brooks Koepka.Full Article
Scheffler, Rahm & Koepka in day one's best shots
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Masters 2023: Rory McIlroy makes slow start as Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland & Brooks Koepka lead
Rory McIlroy is seven shots adrift after day one of the Masters as co-leader Jon Rahm bounces back from a four-putt on the first.
BBC News
Masters 2023: Scottie Scheffler, Jon Rahm & Brooks Koepka in day one's best shots
Watch the best shots from day one of the 2023 Masters, featuring last year's champion Scottie Scheffler and joint leaders Jon Rahm..
BBC Sport