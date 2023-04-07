West Brom were deservedly beaten by Rotherham on Friday - having conceded before the break, Carlos Corberan chose not to change things at half time.Full Article
Carlos Corberan explains why he didn't make any West Brom subs at half time
Lichfield Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Carlos Corberan rues referee decision as West Brom are left frustrated
West Brom boss Carlos Corberan was left ruing the refereeing decision which went against Daryl Dike in the second half
Tamworth Herald