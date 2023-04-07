North Carolina guard Caleb Love announces he's transferring to Michigan
North Carolina point guard Caleb Love announced Friday that he is transferring to the University of Michigan.
Former North Carolina guard Caleb Love, who entered the transfer portal last month, is headed to Michigan to play for the..
Love ranks as one of the top transfers of the 2023 offseason after spending three years at UNC