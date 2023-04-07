Latest Leicester City transfer news from LeicestershireLive as Liverpool and Tottenham reportedly declare their interest in James Maddison.Full Article
Leicester City star James Maddison 'informed' of Liverpool and Tottenham transfer stance
Leicester Mercury0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham Hotspur ‘monitoring’ James Maddison transfer after Leicester City plea
Latest Leicester news as James Maddison linked with Tottenham Hotspur ahead of transfer window
Leicester Mercury
Liverpool take James Maddison transfer step after brief Brendan Rodgers return
Latest Leicester City headlines from LeicestershireLive looking at the manager search and James Maddison transfer situation ahead..
Leicester Mercury