Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland star in the best shots of day two at the Masters where play was suspended early after trees fell due to stormy weather at the Augusta National in Georgia.Full Article
Woods, Smith & Hovland in best shots of day two
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Masters 2023: Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith & Viktor Hovland in best shots of day two
Tiger Woods, Cameron Smith and Viktor Hovland star in the best shots of day two at the Masters where play was suspended early after..
BBC Sport