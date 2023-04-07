Tennessee Titans agree to contract extension with Jeffery Simmons, per report
The Tennessee Titans and star defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension.
The Tennessee Titans are not expected to contend in 2023, but they have locked down a player who they hope will be a cornerstone of..
Defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons and the Tennessee Titans have agreed in principle to a four-year contract extension, sources told..