Bichette's 3-run HR sends Jays past Angels, 4-3
Published
Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels' home opener with…Full Article
Published
Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning and the Toronto Blue Jays overcame a two-run deficit to spoil the Los Angeles Angels' home opener with…Full Article
Bo Bichette hit a three-run homer in the seventh inning, and the Toronto Blue Jays rallied from a two-run deficit to spoil the Los..