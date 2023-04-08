West Ham United will look to move clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone when they take on Fulham at Craven Cottage on Saturday afternoon (3:00pm kick-off)Full Article
Fulham vs West Ham LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news, goal and score updates
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
West Ham U18s vs Southampton U18s LIVE: Kick-off time, confirmed team news and score updates
Football.london
West Ham United’s under-18s will look to book a place in the final of the FA Youth Cup when they take on Southampton’s..