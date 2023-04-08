IPL 2023: Twitter Erupts As Delhi Capitals Drop Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan From Playing 11
Published
DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR.Full Article
Published
DC made some major changes in the playing 11 as young stars Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan were not part of playing 11 against RR.Full Article
The struggles of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan against top quality pace attack has been the talking point in Delhi Capitals`..