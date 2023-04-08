Tottenham news: Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi gesticulated angrily at Spurs interim head coach Cristian Stellini ahead of their two teams' Premier League clashFull Article
What happened between Roberto De Zerbi and Cristian Stellini before Tottenham vs Brighton
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Tottenham's awkward Roberto De Zerbi situation and the one thing Cristian Stellini must do
It's time for this week's new episode of Gold & Guest Talk Tottenham as our Spurs correspondents Alasdair Gold and Rob Guest..
Football.london
Every word Cristian Stellini said on Danjuma, De Zerbi, Conte, Kane, Devine and Mundle
Here's every single word Cristian Stellini just said ahead of Tottenham's match against Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday
Football.london