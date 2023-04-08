Hailey Van Lith, Louisville women's basketball star guard, enters NCAA transfer portal
Hailey Van Lith entered the transfer portal after leading the Louisville Cardinals to three straight NCAA Tournament Elite 8 appearances.
The honorable mention All-American guard was a star for the Cardinals in the last two NCAA Tournaments
Louisville star Hailey Van Lith has entered the transfer portal as a graduate transfer, the school announced on Saturday.