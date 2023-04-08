Tiger Woods extends Masters cut streak to record-tying 23 straight
Published
Tiger Woods can thank good friend Justin Thomas for helping to extend his streak of consecutive cuts made at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday.Full Article
Published
Tiger Woods can thank good friend Justin Thomas for helping to extend his streak of consecutive cuts made at the Masters to a record-tying 23 on Saturday.Full Article
He finished Saturday’s weather-delayed second round at three over par for the tournament, making the Masters cut for a..
He finished Saturday’s weather-delayed second round at three over par for the tournament, making the Masters cut for a..