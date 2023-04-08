Chelsea have been handed a huge boost ahead of their trip to the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday evening as they lock horns with Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-finalFull Article
Frank Lampard issues huge Chelsea injury update for Real Madrid Champions League clash
Football.london0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
When Frank Lampard will take first Chelsea training session as Todd Boehly plots shock return
Chelsea have six games still to play in April, including two-legs against Real Madrid in the Champions League quarter-final, a..
Football.london