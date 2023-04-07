Follow live text commentary as Real Madrid take on Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu.Full Article
La Liga: Real Madrid v Villarreal - follow live
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
La Liga: Real Madrid v Real Valladolid
Follow live text commentary as Real Madrid host Real Valladolid in La Liga.
BBC Sport
Real Madrid vs. Villarreal live stream: How to watch La Liga live online, TV channel, prediction, odds
Carlo Ancelotti's men might be focused on Copa del Rey and Champions League ahead of this La Liga match
CBS Sports