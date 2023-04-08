USWNT's Mallory Swanson carted off pitch after apparent knee injury in friendly
USWNT star Mallory Swanson was carted off the pitch after she injured her knee in a friendly against Ireland. The game marked Julie Ertz's return.
Mallory Swanson was carted off the field during the first half of the USWNT's' match Saturday against Ireland with an apparent left..
The USWNT star was immediately taken to the hospital for examination