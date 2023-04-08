Match of the Day's Gary Lineker, Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy discuss Erling Haaland and Kevin de Bruyne's influence in Manchester City's 4-1 victory over Southampton.Full Article
How Haaland & De Bruyne fired 'breathtaking' Man City to win
HIGHLIGHTS! Southampton 1-4 Man City | HAALAND DOUBLE AND RECORD-BREAKING DE BRUYNE INSPIRE WIN
Erling Haaland took his Premier League goal tally to 30 goals and Kevin De Bruyne became the quickest player to 100 assists in..