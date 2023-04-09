Alan Shearer hails 'fantastic' Aston Villa and makes Bertrand Traore remark
Published
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to extend unbeaten run in the Premier League.Full Article
Published
Latest Aston Villa news from BirminghamLive as Villa beat Nottingham Forest 2-0 to extend unbeaten run in the Premier League.Full Article
BirminghamLive brings you the latest Aston Villa news as Ashley Young hails Unai Emery's impact as European qualification becomes a..