IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK beat MI by 7 wickets at Wankhede Stadium

IPL 2023 Points table, Orange and Purple Cap list after CSK beat MI by 7 wickets at Wankhede Stadium

DNA

Published

The win has propelled CSK to the coveted 4th spot in the points table, while MI has slipped to the 8th position.

Full Article