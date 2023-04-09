Few Crystal Palace fans would have dreamed of shouting 'Ole' for every pass from their side at Elland Road but the fact they were on Sunday underlines the remarkable revival under Roy Hodgson.Full Article
Olés at Elland Road as Hodgson leads Palace revival
BBC Sport
