Aaron Ramsdale was in the thick of the action at Anfield, celebrating Mo Salah's penalty miss before making two stunning late saves to ensure the Gunners left with at least a pointFull Article
Aaron Ramsdale absolutely loves Mo Salah penalty miss before saving Arsenal at Liverpool
Daily Star0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Arteta lauds Ramsdale´s ´magic moments´ in dramatic Anfield draw
SoccerNews.com
Mikel Arteta hailed Aaron Ramsdale for producing “magic moments” that could be pivotal in the Premier League title race after..