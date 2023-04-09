Tristan Thompson reunites with ex-teammate LeBron James in L.A. for playoff run
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers signed centre Tristan Thompson and guard Shaq Harrison on Sunday before their pivotal final game of the regular season.Full Article
Published
The Los Angeles Lakers signed centre Tristan Thompson and guard Shaq Harrison on Sunday before their pivotal final game of the regular season.Full Article
Thompson has not been with a team this season
The Lakers are signing Tristan Thompson, a veteran center with playoff experience on LeBron James' teams in Cleveland, and..