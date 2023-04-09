Pirates SS Cruz exits game after collision
Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Oneil Cruz left Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox with a left leg injury following a collision at home plate.Full Article
This was an outright crazy scene
Oneil Cruz suffered a fractured ankle on the collision with White Sox catcher Seby Zavala.