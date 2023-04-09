Stephen Silas out as Rockets coach after Houston declines to pick up his fourth-year option, per report
Silas had the worst record in the NBA in two of his three seasons as coach of the RocketsFull Article
After going 59-177 in three seasons on the bench, Stephen Silas will not have the option year picked up on his contract, USA TODAY..
The Houston Rockets are declining to pick up the fourth-year option on coach Stephen Silas' contract, ending his three-year run..