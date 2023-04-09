Golden State Warriors set NBA record with 55 points in first quarter vs. Blazers
Klay Thompson led the way with 17 points and Jordan Poole added 12 as the Warriors got off to a torrid start vs. Portland.
The Golden State Warriors set a first-quarter record as they clinch a play-off spot on the final day of the NBA's regular season.
