Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert apologises after throwing a punch at team-mate Kyle Anderson during a time-out in a game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday.Full Article
Gobert apologises after throwing punch at team-mate
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
NBA star sent home after punching team-mate in heated argument during match
The Minnesota Timberwolves devolved into chaos last night (April 9) after an altercation between team-mates as Rudy Gobert threw a..
Daily Star
Rudy Gobert apologises after throwing punch at Minnesota Timberwolves team-mate Kyle Anderson
Minnesota Timberwolves centre Rudy Gobert apologises after throwing a punch at team-mate Kyle Anderson during a time-out in a game..
BBC News