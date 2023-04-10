Assistant ref stood down while 'elbow' investigated
Published
Constantine Hatzidakis will not be involved in any matches while the FA investigates an incident in which he appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson.Full Article
Published
Constantine Hatzidakis will not be involved in any matches while the FA investigates an incident in which he appeared to elbow Liverpool's Andy Robertson.Full Article
The assistant referee who allegedly elbowed Andy Robertson will not be appointed for matches in the future until an investigation..