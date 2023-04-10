The linesman who seemingly elbowed Andy Robertson will not be appointed to oversee any games while the FA investigate his actions during Sunday's Prem clash between Liverpool and ArsenalFull Article
Linesman who 'elbowed' Andy Robertson won't be appointed while FA investigate incident
