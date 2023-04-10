Rudy Gobert suspended a game for punching teammate, will miss Timberwolves vs. Lakers play-in
Published
Gobert is suspended for one game and will miss the Timberwolves' postseason play-in game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Published
Gobert is suspended for one game and will miss the Timberwolves' postseason play-in game Tuesday against the Los Angeles Lakers.
Minnesota will make the playoffs with a win, but their season will end with a loss.
Rudy Gobert will not play in the play-in game against the Los Angeles Lakers because he's been suspended for one-game by the..