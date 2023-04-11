Rudy Gobert Suspended by Wolves for Play-in Lakers Game After Punching Kyle Anderson
Rudy Gobert is now suspended by the Timberwolves for the play-in game with Lakers, shortly after punching teammate, Kyle Anderson.Full Article
