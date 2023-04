Benfica are capable of overturning their 2-0 first-leg deficit against Inter by scoring three goals at San Siro, according to midfielder Chiquinho. Nicolo Barella’s 51st-minute header and Romelu Lukaku’s penalty in the 82nd minute earned victory in Lisbon, ensuring Inter are big favourites to advance from the Champions League quarter-final tie. Benfica outshot Inter (12 […]