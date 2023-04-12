Ben Foster came to Wrexham's rescue against Notts County with a penalty save which he calculated based on the positioning of forward Cedwyn Scott as he placed the ball on the spotFull Article
Wrexham hero Ben Foster reveals secret to saving penalty vs Notts County
