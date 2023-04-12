Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia sacked because of 'bad relationship'

Poor tactics and disgruntlement in the dressing room has seen Al-Nassr manager Rudi Garcia receive the sack, and his deteriorating relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly played a huge role

