Bayern Munich team-mates Leroy Sane and Sadio Mane allegedly let tensions boil over following Tuesday's Champions League defeat at Manchester City, with blows said to have been thrown in the aftermathFull Article
Sadio Mane 'punched Leroy Sane' in Bayern Munich dressing room after Man City mauling
Daily Star0 shares 3 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Sadio Mane suspended by Bayern Munich after 'grieving' star 'punched' Leroy Sane
Daily Star
Former Liverpool winger Sadio Mane has been suspended by Bayern Munich after 'punching' team-mate Leroy Sane following their..
Mane suspended and fined by Bayern after Sane altercation
SoccerNews.com
Advertisement
More coverage
Mane punched Sane in face after Bayern Munich's loss to Man City
Sky News
Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane punched teammate Leroy Sane in the face after the team's defeat to Manchester City.