Premier League clubs collectively agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of clubs' matchday shirts by the summer of 2026.Full Article
Premier League to limit gambling sponsors on shirts
BBC Sport0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
The staggering EPL sponsorship loss as eye-watering figure revealed after vote to ban front of shirt gambling firms
Daily Record
Premier League clubs have just three years of gambling shirt sponsors left before they are banished.
-
Premier League clubs ban gambling ads on shirt fronts
Brisbane Times
-
'No plans' for Scottish football ban on gambling sponsorship, SPFL says
BBC News
-
Premier League clubs to ban gambling sponsorship on front of matchday shirts
BBC News
-
England's top soccer clubs agree to ban gambling sponsors on front of matchday shirts
Upworthy
Advertisement
More coverage
Premier League make shirt announcement with major impact on Arsenal, Chelsea and Tottenham
Football.london
Premier League clubs have agreed to withdraw gambling sponsorship from the front of their matchday shirts
-
Premier League clubs to withdraw front-of-shirt gambling sponsorship by 2026-27
SoccerNews.com
-
Premier League names date for ban on front-of-shirt gambling advertising
City A.M.
-
Premier League clubs vote on gambling company sponsorships
The Argus
-
News24.com | Premier League kicks gambling sponsorship to the curb: Say goodbye to shirt-front ads
News24